Lancashire ropes in Hasan Ali for 6 County Championship matches

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been signed by Lancashire for their six County Championship matches.

Hasan was the third-highest wicket-taker with a total of 41 wickets and an economy of 16.07. With him, Lancashire will be having their second overseas player, after skipper Dane Vilas.

"I am very excited at the prospect of playing county cricket in England for the first time in my career. Emirates Old Trafford is a stadium which holds special memories for me, after making my T20 International debut against England there in 2016," said Hasan as reported ESPNcricinfo.

"I am very proud to follow in the footsteps of Wasim Akram, a Pakistan legend, who always talks so highly of his time with Lancashire. I can't wait to join up with the squad in April and I hope to make a significant contribution in the games that I play," he added.

The pacer also became the ninth Pakistan player to sign a county contract for this season after Shan Masood (Derbyshire), Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah (both Gloucestershire), Mohammad Abbas (Hampshire), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Middlesex), Mohammad Rizwan (Sussex), Azhar Ali (Worcestershire) and Haris Rauf (Yorkshire).

Glen Chapple, Lancashire's head coach, said: "Hasan is a high-quality player and has a fine record in first-class and Test match cricket. We believe that his red-ball skills will complement our bowling attack nicely and that the experience he has gained at the international level can bring a lot into our dressing room."

Currently, Hasan is in Pakistan, featuring in the historical multi-format series against Australia and will be arriving in Manchester at the start of April.

( With inputs from ANI )

