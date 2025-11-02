Laura Wolvaardt Breaks Alyssa Healy’s Record During India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup after surpassing Australia’s Alyssa Healy during the final against India at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Wolvaardt reached the landmark with her 40th run in the title clash, going past Healy’s tally of 509 runs from the 2022 edition. The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form throughout the 2025 tournament, scoring one century and three half-centuries.

Before the final, Wolvaardt was third on the all-time list behind Healy and Rachael Haynes. She overtook both in her ninth and final innings of the campaign. Her consistent run has also made her the highest run-getter in a Women’s World Cup held in Asia.

In the semi-final against England, Wolvaardt smashed her maiden World Cup hundred. Her 169 off 143 balls was the highest individual score by a South African in Women’s World Cup history and the second highest by a captain in the tournament’s history. Earlier in the tournament, she also crossed 5,000 career runs in Women’s ODIs.