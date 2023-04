Legends League Cricket's new season to start in September

New Delhi [India], April 7 : The Legends League Cricket has announced that the franchise-based tournament will take place in September 2023, and the registration for players is now open. A red carpet will be laid for the who's who of the sport as they descend across multiple venues in India to entertain their fans.

After a milestone LLC Masters in Doha with a massive reach of 1.48 billion globally, it will be interesting to see the multiple-team franchise-based tournament take the centre stage. The inaugural edition of the tournament saw participation from India Capitals, Mpal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings with the India Capitals being crowned champions when they defeated Bhilwara Kings by a massive margin of 104 runs.

While the new season targets bringing new fans into the family of Legends League Cricket, the tournament itself will attract a new set of players, a release said.

With more than 100 players participating from nine countries last September, this year it is expected to touch 150 pool of players. Legends League Cricket has now opened up its doors for the players, as the window for player registration is live. The players can register for the Legends League Cricket through the official website - www.llct20.com

"We are pleased to announce the next edition of Legends League Cricket, which will be bigger and better. The bandwagon and star cast of the best cricketers from the yesteryears will travel throughout India and play at multiple venues, allowing the fans to come closer to their heroes. Now with players taking retirement from the active cricket, they are considering Legends League Cricket as their second inning," Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, of Legends League Cricket said.

"With Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina and other star cricketers joining us, the tournament is definitely attracting a lot of eyeballs. Also, with addition of new players, the average age has gone down from 41 years to 38 years. The franchise format will also add a bit of spice to the mix, making the contests and equations more exciting across the board. And with the recent success of the LLC Masters, we are sure that this season will be no less," he added.

