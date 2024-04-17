Will MS Dhoni Play for CSK in IPL 2025? Here's What Suresh Raina Said About Thala's Retirement (Video)

Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina confirmed that MS Dhoni will return for the 2025 IPL season, squashing speculation about the veteran cricketer's retirement.

Raina, alongside former teammate RP Singh, was on commentary duty for JioCinema when the topic of Dhoni's future arose. Singh suggested that the 2024 season wouldn't be Dhoni's last, prompting a one-word response from Raina: "Khelenge" (Will play).

Despite stepping down from captaincy, Dhoni's impact remains undeniable. He has delivered crucial cameos with the bat, including a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians where he smashed three sixes off Hardik Pandya and scored an unbeaten 20 off just 4 balls. This innings showcased his trademark finishing prowess and ability to score rapidly (strike rate of 500 in that match).

Dhoni's contributions extend beyond batting. His experience and cricketing acumen continue to be valuable assets for CSK. He has made spectacular catches and effected crucial run-outs, shoring up the team's defence.

Statistically, Dhoni boasts an impressive strike rate of 236 from his 6 outings this season, remaining unbeaten in all of them. CSK will look to continue their winning ways when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 19.