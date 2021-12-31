Look back 2021: List of most wicket-takers in Test cricket in 2021

The year 2021 was all dedicated to cricket, we have seen so many incredible and historic matches this year. Even though India couldn't make it to World Cup but played extremely well in other formats, and as the year ending here are top-5 wicket-takers of all three formats of the year.

List of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket in 2021

R Ashwin ruled the Test Cricket 2021, he really took over the Australia matches, R Ashwin took 54 wickets in Test Cricket 2021. Whereas Pakistani duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali also played well in the Test Cricket format they took 47 and 41 wickets respectively. On the other hand, Ollie Robinson turned out to be the star in the test inning he took 37 wickets, while James Anderson took 39 wickets.

RANK Bowlers Wickets Average BBM 1 Ravichandran Ashwin 54 16.64 9/207 2 Shaheen Afridi 47 17.06 10/94 3 Hasan Ali 41 16.07 10/114 4 James Anderson 39 21.74 6/46 5 Ollie Robinson 37 21.16 7/81

List of leading wicket-takers in T20Is in 2021

The T20I formats ruled 2021, Wanindu Hasaranga managed to hold the first position with 36, following him Tabraiz Shamsi with 36, Dinesh Nakrani took 35 wickets, Waseem Abbas score 29 wickets, and Mustafizur Rahman took 28 wickets respectively. Indian blowers didn't hold any position in T20I formats because they played very few matches.

Rank Bowlers Wickets Economy BBM 1 Wanindu Hasaranga 36 5.44 4/9 2 Tabraiz Shamsi 36 5.72 4/25 3 Dinesh Nakrani 35 5.05 6/7 4 Waseem Abbas 29 7.22 5/37 5 Mustafizur Rahman 28 7.00 4/12

List of leading wicket-takers in ODIs in 2021

The ODI formats were the least favored innings of this year, many big teams played very few games. But Sri Lanka played a lot of games and their team player Dushmantha Chameera managed to hold the top position with 20 wickets. Following Simi Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib al Hasan, and Joshua Little emerged as the top 5 wickets takers of ODI formats.

RANK Bowlers Wickets Economy BBM 1 Dushmantha Chameera 20 5.51 5/16 2 Simi Singh 19 3.67 5/10 3 Sandeep Lamichhane 18 3.17 6/11 4 Mustafizur Rahman 18 5.03 3/16 5 Shakib al Hasan 17 3.67 5/30 6 Joshua Little 17 4.68 4/39



