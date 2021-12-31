New Year's Eve: Google bids 2021 good-bye

Google is bidding adieu to 2021 with an animated doodle to mark New Year's Eve. The doodle has a giant candy marked "2021"; it is ready to pop when the clock would strike 12 tonight - to welcome 2022. Once you click on the candy, it pops to reveal confetti on the web page. "That's a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year's Eve!" wrote Google said.

Another fun surprise is the search result for 'New year's Eve'. There is a party horn on the right-hand side of the search results. When you click on it, the horn blows and throws confetti.New Year celebrations have been dampened due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Many cities across the world have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations. The last two years have been dominated by COVID-19, which was first detected in 2019 in China. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in March 2020.