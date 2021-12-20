Look back 2021:Google releases lists of the top searched trends of the year

Many will remember the year 2021 for various reasons but one of the reasons why many people remember this year is the coronavirus. This year saw the spread of the corona on a large scale worldwide. There were also major casualties. So many things have been searched on the internet (most frequently asked questions on Google).

Google has announced the Top search Trends of 2021. It contains a list of the most searched things on Google. Google has provided this information based on several categories, including what people searched for this year. In this search report, Google has also given the results of 'What Is' and 'How To'. So let's find out what kind of questions people have asked about ‘What Is’ and ‘How To’. Also find out what people tried most to find out through the internet at this time.

If you look at the questions related to ‘What Is’, people tried to find out more about the topic related to Corona.

1) What is black fungus (What is black fungus)

2) What is the factorial of hundred

3) What is Taliban

4) What is happening in Afghanistan

5) What is remdesivir

6) What is the square root of 4?

7) What is steroid?

8) What is toolkit?

9) What is Squid Game?

10) What is delta plus variant

What kind of questions were asked about ‘How To’?

If you look at ‘How To’, through these questions, people tried to learn about the process.

1) How to register for COVID vaccine

2) How to download vaccination certificate

3) How to increase oxygen level

4) How to link PAN with AADHAAR (How to make Aadhaar link with PAN)

5) How to make oxygen at home (How to make Oxygen at home)

6) How to buy dogecoin in india (How to buy Dogecoin in India)

7) How to make banana bread

8) How to check IPO allotment status

9) How to invest in bitcoin

10) How to calculate percentage of marks