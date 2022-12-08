LPL: Chamika Karunaratne loses four teeth in freak accident on field

In a freak incident, Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne lost his four teeth while taking a catch in a LMP match between Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators.Soon after he suffered the brutal injury, the 26-year-old was taken off the field and sent to the hospital for surgery. Karunaratne is expected to return to the field in the later stage of the tournament.

The incident occurred during a match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. Nuwanidu Fernando was at the crease as he attempted to drive a wide-length ball over the cover off Carlos Brathwaite's bowling. However, Fernando mistimed the shot and hit the ball straight in the air.

Galle Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Batting first, the Gladiators scored 121/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a 40-run knock from Movin Subasingha and 34 runs from Imad Wasim. Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Kandy Falcons as he registered a four-wicket haul in the game.The Falcons then chased down the target in 15 overs