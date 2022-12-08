LPL: Kandy Falcons register second win, down Galle Gladiators by five wickets

Kandy Falcons registered their second victory in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as they beat Galle Gladiators by five wickets.

The Gladiators posted 121/8 on board in 20 overs after winning the toss and the Falcons chased the target in just 15 overs with the loss of five wickets.

Kamindu Mendis (44) scored the most runs for the Falcons. He hit four boundaries and two sixes after openers Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher gave a great start to the Falcons in the chase. Pathum Nissanka scored 22 runs off 21 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six. On the other hand, Fletcher scored 20 runs off just 14 balls including three boundaries and a six.

Nuwan Pradeep took two wickets, while Nuwan Thushara and Iftikhar Ahmed got one wicket each for the Gladiators.

Earlier, Movin Subasingha and Imad Wasim set the platform for Galle Gladiators. Movin Subasingha hit 40 runs off 38 balls, laced with four boundaries and two sixes, while Imad Wasim scored 34 runs from 39 balls. He struck two boundaries during his time at the crease towards the end of the innings.

Carlos Brathwaite shone with the ball as he took four wickets in four overs after giving away just 14 runs. He also bowled a maiden over to put Kandy Falcons in a good position. Brathwaite walked away with the 'Man of the Match' title.

( With inputs from ANI )

