Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan Batter to Score ODI Double Century

Opener Pathum Nissanka scripted history by becoming the first Sri Lankan cricketer to smash a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Nissanka achieved this remarkable milestone during Sri Lanka's match against Afghanistan on Friday, February 9, in Pallekele. His extraordinary innings saw him reach the double century mark in just 136 balls, making him the third fastest to achieve this feat, following Ishan Kishan and Glenn Maxwell.

Sri Lanka, after being sent in to bat first by Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, posted an imposing total of 381 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the match. Nissanka emerged as the star performer, constructing a patient innings alongside Avishka Fernando. The opening duo amassed a solid partnership of 182 runs in 26.2 overs before Fernando was dismissed for a run-a-ball 88. Nissanka then shifted gears, punishing the Afghan bowlers, and remained unbeaten at 210 off just 139 balls.

With this monumental innings, Nissanka joined an elite group of players as only the 10th cricketer to achieve a double century in ODI cricket. His outstanding knock, comprising 20 boundaries and 8 sixes, equaled Fakhar Zaman's record against Zimbabwe and now stands as the joint 5th highest score in ODI cricket history.

The Afghan players graciously congratulated Nissanka as he made his way out of the ground. Notably, this was the second double century conceded by the Afghan team, who had previously faced a similar onslaught from Australia's Glenn Maxwell. In the ODI World Cup, Maxwell played a sensational innings against Afghanistan, helping Australia chase down a total of 292 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Before Nissanka's incredible feat, the record for the highest runs scored by a Sri Lankan batter in an innings was held by Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored 189 against India in 2000.