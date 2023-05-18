Lucknow signs Suryansh Shedge as replacement for injured Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, May 18 confirmed that left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. The newbie franchise announced 20-year-old Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge as the pacer's replacement ahead of their last group-stage game.Suryansh Shedge was roped in at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, IPL confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Jaydev Unadkat played only 3 matches for Lucknow Super Giants before suffering a freak shoulder injury during training. Suryansh has been making a name for himself with his all-round skills in the Mumbai cricket circuit. The 20-year-old was recently included in the Ranji Trophy squad. The all-rounder scored 184 runs in eight games with the help of two half-centuries and claimed 12 wickets in U-25 State A Trophy.This was the second serious injury blow for Lucknow Super Giants, who earlier in May was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury. Rahul picked up the injury during LSG's defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow on May 1.