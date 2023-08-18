Sussex sign India veteran Jaydev Unadkat for 3-game county stint

India’s domestic stalwart Jaydev Unadkat, who recently made a comeback to the national side, will be representing Sussex during the ongoing county season. It will be a brief stint of three matches to be played in September. With close to 400 first-class wickets, Unadkat is often considered a red ball expert. The Saurashtra pacer becomes the second Indian to join Sussex this year after his fellow State-mate Cheteshwar Pujara who has served the County with distinction across formats. Reacting to the development, Unadkat appeared thrilled at the opportunity of adding to his repertoire of experience. "I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games in September," Unadkat said.

"I have been following the team's recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul [Farbrace] and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team's goals. "The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career. I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly helping the team win games. Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace echoed Unadkat's sentiments and opined that the fast bowler would add muscle to the squad. Sussex have endured a frustrating season thus far with just a solitary win and nine draws in their campaign. Their only victory came way back in April during what was their first match of the season."We are delighted that Jaydev will join us for the September championship period, he is a quality bowler and a great guy to have join our squad at an exciting time of the season," Farbrace said.



