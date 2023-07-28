Me and Jaddu were brilliant, hitting right lengths: Kuldeep after match-winning spell against WI 

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 28 : After delivering a match-winning spell, India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that he and Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly in the first one-day match against West Indies in Bridgetown on Thursday.

A four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a half-century by Ishan Kishan were the highlights as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados.

After receiving the 'Player of the Match' award, Kuldeep said, "Perfect, the fast bowlers bowled really well with Mukesh, Shardul and Hardik. Me and Jaddu were brilliant, we hit the right lengths which is what was necessary on this wicket."

"I'm just focusing on my rhythm, hitting the right lengths and it has been very nice. I thought it will be a seaming paradise, we are happy we got 7 wickets from our side. It was spinning a bit, and there was bounce as well. It's always good to have competition, we just try to work together. When you have a senior like Chahal, it helps you and he gives a lot of advice as well. We enjoy each other's company," he further added.

In the chase of 115 runs, India started off decently. Ishan Kishan was promoted up the order to open with Shubman Gill.

Gill's disappointing run in recent international matches continued as he poked a delivery by Jayden Seales on the fifth-stump line and was dismissed for seven off 16 balls. India was 18/1 at that point.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja took India to win, finishing at 118/5 in 22.5 overs, with Rohit (12*) and Jadeja (16*) unbeaten.

Earlier, fantastic performances by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict West Indies to just 114 runs in 23 overs during the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados on Thursday.

