Medal prospect at Birmingham Commonwealth Games excites Smriti Mandhana

India has continuously improved its medal count at the Commonwealth Games. Its best-ever medal haul was in the 2010 edition when it hosted the Games in New Delhi. Heading into the 2022 edition of the Games in Birmingham, England, the hopes of more than 1.3 billion people rest on the shoulders of more than 200 players including the players of India Women's team. As cricket returns to Commonwealth games for the first time in 24 years, with the first-ever women's tournament in the multi-sport event, there's palpable excitement in the Indian group. Smriti Mandhana, India's vice-captain, reckoned the unique experience of playing for a medal has got her and her team fascinated as they gear up to head to Birmingham.

"Really excited to be part of the commonwealth games. I think it is something very new for me and our team. We've never experienced going out and playing a tournament where other sports are also involved. So I'm definitely looking forward to it," Mandhana said."We haven't had an experience of playing in a commonwealth games, where we'll strive to get the gold medal because we've always imagined us lifting the trophy and trying to put us on a podium where we lift a trophy."But now that we have to imagine us going on the podium and getting a medal, I think it is something new and we all are really excited. It'll be a good experience and a really new experience for all of us, and I am sure that we're all really going to enjoy and give our best," she added.

Though the prospect of playing in an event like the commonwealth will be new, Mandhana opined that the feeling of winning a medal is something she and her teammates are aware of and have watched over the years. Mandhana even reckoned having seen it happen before comes as a catalyst for her and her side to go for gold in England."All the girls are really excited and we all know the feeling. We all know the feeling because we've all watched the Commonwealth and Olympics, when the Indian flag goes higher and we hear the national anthem... everyone knows that feeling and definitely we are aiming for gold. I don't think we'll look for just a podium finish because when the flag goes higher and the national anthem plays, that's the best feeling.India are placed in a group with reigning T20 world champions Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. Their campaign will kick off against Australia on July 29.

