Mehidy Hasan leaves BPL midway after being replaced as captain?

Chattogram Challengers allrounder Mehidy Hasan has decided to return home from the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League season due to his mother's sickness. According to a Cricbuzz report, the all-rounder is not ready to play for Challengers anymore over the captaincy confusion prevailing within the team. "I am leaving for Dhaka today (January 30) maintaining all the protocols. I have informed the BCB CEO and my team that I want to return to Dhaka in the evening as my mother is sick," Mehidy said.The decision comes just a day after the Challengers management replaced him with Naeem Islam as the captain for the remainder of the season. Mehidy captained the side in the first four games, before Naeem was incharge in the game against Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday. There also appears to be a misunderstanding on what the official line on the change of captains is. The management insisted that head coach Paul Nixon about the removal of Mehidy as captain but the allrounder said he wasn't aware of such a change until a few hours before the game.

The franchise's chief operation officer, Yasir Alam, said that Shaun Tait, who had been working as their bowling coach, has been elevated to the head coach position. "Shaun Tait is now the head coach as Nixon has gone to his county side Leicestershire. Nixon told us to replace Miraz with Naeem, an experienced allrounder, as the captain," Alam said. Coach Paul Nixon, meanwhile, has departed for the UK on Saturday morning, according to franchise officials. Team manager Fahim Muntasir said that Nixon acted upon an "emergency call" from his county side Leicestershire where he has been the head coach since 2017. But before departing, Nixon advised that Miraz should be replaced as captain to free him up as an allrounder."We had a full season contract with Nixon, but he has returned after receiving an emergency call from his county side. He gave his observation before leaving, regarding how the team should run. We made the change according to that. He said that Miraz is an important player so he should be freed up, which is why we have changed the captaincy," said Muntasir. The Challengers have also stated that Nixon would now conduct team meetings for the rest of the season via Zoom after being called back by his county side