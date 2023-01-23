Mehidy Hasan named in Bangladesh's all-format contract after heroics against India

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a new contract of 21 players for the year 2023. Some key players along with some new players were rewarded by the board for their good performances as per a report by Cricbuzz. One such player is Mehidy Hasan who played some sensational innings in the recently concluded series with India. The star all-rounder bagged the all-format contract. Moreover, four new players have been included in the national contract in Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Musaddek Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud. The contract will be valid until December 31, 2023.

It has been because of Mehidy's several impressive performances throughout the formats in the past few months, that he received an all-format contract. Along with him, the BCB also included Shakib al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Litton Das in a similar category. However, players like Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Naim Sheikh, and Yasir Ali failed to retain their place in the central contract. Also, Mushfiqur Rahim lost all-format contracts and has been handed contracts only for Tests and ODIs. The 25-year-old all-rounder has been tremendous in the past few months and delivered some match-defining performances for Bangladesh. He was the Man of the series against India in the ODIs by taking four wickets and scoring 141 runs in three matches which included a century that came under immense pressure, where Bangladesh was six wickets down for just 69 runs. He also impressed everyone in the Test series by taking 11 wickets from four innings. His consistency and presence of mind during the game earned him an all-format contract in Bangladesh cricket.

