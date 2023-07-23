Harmanpreet Kaur accused of disrespecting Bangladesh captain, players in post-match ceremony

Harmanpreet Kaur is facing massive flak for her misbehaviour with Bangladesh captain during the third and final ODI of the series. Kaur was controversially given out, leading to an unexpected reaction from her. She hit the stumps with her bat and slammed umpires in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The umpiring was poor and we will prepare accordingly the next time we come to Bangladesh,” Harmanpreet said.Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana blasted her Indian counterpart for her behaviour with the hosts.According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Harman wanted umpires to join the Bangladesh team for the post-series photographs in a cryptic message that they were with the home team. Nigar felt insulted and left the ceremony with her players. “It’s her problem but she should have shown manners while dealing with Bangladesh players. I didn’t feel right to be there for the photograph and left with my players. Cricket is a game of respect and discipline,” said Nigar Sultana.She also refused to accept that umpiring was poor. “They were experienced umpires from international cricket. Their decisions were final even if we like it or not,” she added.