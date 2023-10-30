Allan Donald to be sacked as Bangladesh bowling coach after 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald could be sacked by the BCB after the end of the 2023 World Cup says a report in Cricbuzz. . As per the latest development, the BCB has revealed that the head coach Chandiika Hathurusingha and the assistant coach Nick Pothas will not face the wrath of the cricket governing body of the Bangla Tigers and will continue to serve the team ahead.However, the fast bowling coach Allan Donald and the spin bowling coach Rangana Herath will not get a contract extension from the BCB if the sources are to be believed. Besides, the analyst of the Bangladesh team Shrinivas Chandrasekaran will also leave the team after the ODI World Cup in India is concluded. Interestingly, Chandrasekaran was offered an extension after the World Cup but citing personal reasons, he has decided not to continue. Meanwhile, the team's fielding coach Shane Mc Dermott is also under scrutiny, as BCB is displeased to hand him a contract extension. The team has lost five matches in tandem and the impact it created on the team can be understood by the fact that the skipper Shakib Al Hasan was forced to call it one of the worst World Cup performances despite the team having the potential to do much better.

Hathurusingha, who previously coached the team from 2014 to 2017, has signed a two-year contract with the BCB, starting in February 2023 replacing Russell Domingo as the latter quit from his post without completing his tenure. Assistant coach Nick Pothas signed a two-year contract only in April. Donald was named as a member of the coaching staff last year and his contract expired after the T20 World Cup 2022 on Australian soil. Thereafter, the Bangladesh board extended his contract until the ODI and Test series against India at home. Often nicknamed 'White Lightning' due to his lightning quick bowling, he is considered one of the South Africa national cricket team's most successful pace bowlers. He was an important, integral and crucial member of the South African team in its resurgence into international cricket since readmission and played an influential role as a frontline genuine seam bowler to boost South Africa to new heights since its readmission to international cricket. During his playing career, he instilled fear among the batsmen with his speed, hostility and aggression on the field. He is known for his duels with some of the best batsmen of his generation including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Atherton and Steve Waugh. He is also best remembered for his infamous iconic runout during the 1999 World Cup semi-final match between South Africa and Australia which eventually dented South Africa's golden run in the global showpiece. He became the first South African to take 300 test wickets

