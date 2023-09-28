Shakib Al Hasan likely to retire from international cricket after 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan recently revealed his retirement plans for all three formats of international cricket. Shakib Al Hasan hinted that he is likely to hang up his boots in ODI cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be played in Pakistan. Prominently considered one of the best all-rounders in all forms, this veteran has also declared his intention to exit T20 cricket following the World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies and the USA in 2024. During an exclusive interview with T-Sports.

As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment it is up to 2025 Champions Trophy that is the ODI format. The T20 format is up to 2024 World Cup and that's it. As far as Test goes, may be sooner, maybe after the World Cup," Shakib was quoted as saying. May be I will retire from three formats at the same time and no one can tell about future but at this moment I have such an idea," he stated.The Magura-born Shakib also made it crystal-clear that he will step down as the skipper of the Tigers’ skipper in ODIs after the World Cup on Indian soil.

Shakib returned as Bangladesh’s ODI skipper after TamimIqbal stepped down from his position before the Asia Cup. He said that he returned as captain only after BCB chief Najmul Hasan Papon requested him."As far as reality goes, I will lead till this World Cup and I won't lead in ODIs after that. Let me clear one thing - I resigned as captain on [September] 17th, and when I did that, I did not know that this kind of situation was coming up.Bangladesh are scheduled to lock horns with Afghanistan in the first match of the World Cup on Saturday, October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.