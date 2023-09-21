Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Sridharan Sriram as technical consultant for World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram has been appointed as the technical consultant by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The marquee tournament is scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.Sridharan Sriram was appointed as a consultant by the BCB ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, his tenure with the national team ended following the appointment of former Sri Lanka cricketer Chandika Hathurusingha for his second stint as head coach. According to the Cricbuzz report, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud confirmed that Sridharan Sriram has been appointed as the technical consultant for the Bangladesh cricket team in the upcoming World Cup.

“Yes, we have appointed him (Sriram) as technical consultant for the forthcoming World Cup,” Khaled Mahmud told Cricbuzz on Thursday. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s all-format captain, played a crucial role in the reappointment of Sridharan Sriram. Shakib backed him throughout last year’s T20 World Cup. Siram is said to have played a significant role in the success of Najmul Hossain.Sriram worked with Bangladesh in various tournaments, including the Asia Cup Twenty20 in the UAE, the T20 tri-nation series in New Zealand, and the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The Bangladesh team registered four wins out of 13 T20Is played during his tenure.The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004. He played more than 130 first-class matches and scored 9539 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 52.99. He smashed 32 centuries and 36 half-centuries in his 18-year career.