Mehidy ruled out of opening Test against Sri Lanka due to finger injury

Bangladesh Cricket Team was dealt a huge bolt ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka as their premier spinner, Mehidy Hasan has been ruled out owing to a finger injury. “He (Mehidy) is definitely ruled out from the opening Test due to a hairline injury while he is also doubtful for the second Test,” Habibul Bashar, a member of the national selection panel, said.

The injury occurred during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League where Mehidy is part of the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. In their game against the Prime Bank Cricketers Club at the BKSP on April 24, Mehidy hurt his finger while trying to take a catch.The Lankans are visiting Bangladesh for the 2-match Test series which will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Sri Lanka will land on May 8 following which they will play a 2-day practice game at the BKSP on May 10,11.