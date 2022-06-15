Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid-19, NZ allrounder goes into complete isolation

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning after the second Test against England in Nottingham."Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after waking up with symptoms," the board release stated. "He will require five days of isolation before rejoining the group ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday June 23.

"The rest of the Kiwi squad will be tested today (Wednesday, June 15) and "will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required."His diagnosis comes as Kane Williamson, New Zealand's captain, rejoins the tour party after serving his own five-day period of isolation, having test positive on the eve of the same match. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes produced a great display of attacking batting on the last day of the second Test match to help England chase down an improbable target of 299 runs at Trent Bridge, which helped the Three Lions clinch the series.