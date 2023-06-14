Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup after rupturing right achilles

Auckland [New Zealand], June 14 : New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 which will be held in India in October after rupturing his right achilles, according to nzc.nz.

Bracewell suffered the injury while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast tournament. He will be out of action for six to eight months and will undergo surgery in the UK this Thursday.

The reigning ANZ Men's ODI Player of the Year will begin his rehabilitation due to which he has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India this October-November.

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said as quoted by nzc.nz, "Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event."

Stead said that Bracewell was a key player for them in the upcoming World Cup.

"Michael's a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Blackcaps since his international debut. We've seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the world cup in India," he added.

New Zealand coach also informed that Bracewell will focus on his rehabilitation program and will be out of action.

"Michael's naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he's now turning his focus to his rehabilitation," Stead said.

New Zealand team will hold simultaneous winter training camps at Lincoln and Tauranga from July 26-28 and August 9-11.

Blackcaps are preparing to play against UAE in the first T20I match on Thursday in Dubai.

