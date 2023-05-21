Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis has said that his role in the side is two-fold, sharing his experiences as a senior batter with youngsters and being a father figure to the side, especially its young players, as a captain.

With 702 runs and eight half-centuries in 13 matches, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is leading the side by example and is at the top of the batting charts. The aggressive approach of the captain has set the tone for the young RCB side which is knocking on the doors of playoffs.

Du Plessis, who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022, has been embracing his multifaceted role as both a mentor and a leader for the team this season. In addition to showcasing his exemplary batting skills with an impressive strike of 153.95. In the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries, du Plessis expressed his feelings on how he has taken on the responsibility of nurturing the squad's younger players, whilst playing a role model as a captain.

"My role is two-fold, as a batsman I try and share as much of my experience and learnings around the game, especially, around the mental aspect of batting. As a young player, I felt like possibly I didn't have that information as well as I would have liked. Then obviously as a captain, there is a role of being the father figure, a supportive role of encouraging them through what is the early stages of their careers. As a captain, it is very important for the young guys to feel that no matter who you are, what you have done, where you come from and how old you are, there is real backing for you," stated Faf du Plessis as quoted by an RCB press release.

The veteran batter has played a consistently bold role which is oozing of class in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RCB's rising all-rounder Mahipal Lomror was full of praise for the captain while delving into how he is an inspiration for the entire squad.

"He keeps himself really calm. He is really clear in his decisions as well and he supports everyone in the team. The way he is running between the wickets, the way he has been fielding and the way he is playing long innings for the team deserves respect," said Lomror.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell, the newest addition to the RCB this season, revealed how he has been captivated by Faf's exceptional work ethic and fitness levels. "Faf is a great leader. He is very kind and considerate and knows how to get the best out of the players. He has been unbelievable this year, scoring runs at every venue that we have been to it has been incredible. He is a supreme athlete at 38 and he just keeps going. It is brilliant to watch," commented Bracewell.

RCB's ace pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has picked up 17 wickets this season, also expressed admiration for Faf's dedication and commitment in the gym and during practice sessions.

"We get inspired by the way he works out in the gym, the way he practices. Faf is good looking and even at this age, his dressing sense, his fitness is unbelievable," remarked Siraj.

Similarly, bowler Akash Deep has been equally fascinated by the skipper's unique qualities that set him apart from the rest.

"He has a lot of experience and understands the ground conditions, keeping things very simple. He explains very clearly what needs to be done and it is a lot of fun playing with him. The amount of energy and fitness that he has on the ground is unbelievable," expressed Akash Deep.

Currently, RCB is at the fourth position in IPL 2023 points table with 14 points, having won seven and lost six matches. They will take on Gujarat Titans in their final league match on Sunday. If they win this match, it will boost their playoff chances. They would just have to hope that Mumbai Indians (MI) loses their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad or wins it by a margin that does not cause a huge change in net-run-rate.

