Michael Bracewell's record ODI hundred goes in vain as India win by 12 runs

Michael Bracewell, hit his second ODI hundred in the first of the three ODIs against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bracewell scored the hundred off 57 balls and it happened to be the joint second-fastest hundred against India in ODIs. Back in 2013 and 2015, James Faulkner and AB de Villiers also hit 57-ball centuries in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

The record for the fastest ODI hundred against India is being held by former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who got to the milestone back in 2005 in Kanpur.Bracewell also hit the fastest century in ODI cricket against India by a New Zealand batter. The left-handed batter broke the record of Chris Cairns, who scored a 75-ball century against India way back in 199 in Christchurch. Bracewell also hit the third fastest century by a Black Caps batter in ODIs. The record for the fastest ODI ton by a Kiwi batter is being held by Corey Anderson, who got to the feat off 36 balls against the West Indies back in 2014.