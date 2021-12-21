Michael Hogan to retire after Glamorgan testimonial year in 2022

Glamorgan County Cricket Club (GCCC) cricketer Michael Hogan has announced he will retire from the game after his testimonial year in 2022.

According to Glamorgan, the veteran seam bowler from Australia was initially granted a testimonial at the club in 2020 but it was postponed twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Glamorgan Cricket said since arriving from Australia in 2012, Hogan has been the mainstay of the club's seam bowling attack.

"I am extremely grateful to the club for postponing my Testimonial and allowing me to hold it next year. It's been a difficult couple of years on and off the pitch but winning the Royal London Cup made it all worthwhile," Hogan said in a statement as per the Glamorgan Cricket website.

"The atmosphere at Trent Bridge was truly incredible and the support we received and the scenes at the end will always live with me. I'd like to thank the Club and our members for being incredibly welcoming to my family and me over the last ten years," he added.

Hogan has made 248 appearances for the Welsh county across all formats, scalping 589 wickets and earlier this year he became only the 22nd Glamorgan bowler to take over 400 first-class wickets for the club.

In 2017 he took career-best first-class match figures of 10/87 against Kent at Canterbury. Hogan was named as Glamorgan's Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014 and was awarded his Glamorgan cap in 2013.

He was also appointed as Club skipper in 2018 and led from the front in the County Championship that year with 45 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

