Michael Neser likely to feature in Australia's squad ahead of the WTC final, believes head coach Andrew McDonald

Melbourne (Australia), May 24 : Australian cricket player, Michael Neser might find a place in the Test squad that will be travelling to England for the World Test Championship final against India on June 7.

Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Marsh have busy schedules and minor injuries are niggling them as well. Both the player came back to Australia early from the ongoing IPL tournament.

Michael Neser, who is currently playing county cricket for Glamorgan has scored 311 runs and took 19 wickets.

The Australian Cricket Board will need to submit a 15-player squad by May 28 under the ICC rules for the final. These 15 players will be facing India in the World Test Championship final in England.

"We've got Michael and Sean Abbott over there and feel they can be added in at any time depending on if new information comes to us," Australia coach Andrew McDonald told SEN Radio as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking on Michael Nesser Australian coach Andrew McDonald said "He's really pressing to be a genuine allrounder, probably not a top six allrounder, but definitely a No. 7 or 8."

Speaking on the injuries of Josh Hazelwood, Andrew McDonald said, "We knew when he went to the IPL that everything would have to go perfectly on the back of the Achilles setback in India and this stage everything is good, but it will have to go perfect for him to be part of that World Test Championship final and available."

Australian coach Andrew McDonald also commented on England's state of injuries. Their pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the home summer.

"You do not know how much to read into the information coming out around the injuries, how significant they are, but there is no doubt that they'll be having more conversations around where their injury list is at than we are. It is always nice when you haven't got those moving parts and it's quite settled going in", said McDonald.

