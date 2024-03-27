Virat Kohli’s Fan, Who Invaded Pitch During RCB vs Punjab Kings Match, Thrashed by Security; Video Goes Viral

A fan of Virat Kohli, who breached the security at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and came running onto the field to touch the star cricketer's feet during IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings were beaten by security guardas at the gate.

A video was shared multiple times on social media websites. One Instagram user shared a reel, claiming that it was the pitch invader who received blows from security officials after he was taken off the field.

In a viral reel that looks like it was shared from M Chinnaswamy's stadium stand, bouncers can be seen thrashing a man whom they pulled out of the field of play. They were seen beating him continuously until the police arrived at the spot to rescue him from the scene. However, it was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident occurred at the Bengaluru iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25, when a man came running onto the field and tried to get close to Virat Kohli. Due to a pitch invader, the play was halted for a couple of minutes.

former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain was stunned as the pitch invader ran directly towards him and fell at his feet out to bat along with his opener partner Faf du Plessis in the second innings of the match between Bangalore and Punjab.

This is not the first time a pitch invader has tried to interact with Virat Kohli on the field in 2024. During India's T20I series against Afghanistan, a pitch invader stormed onto the field and hugged Virat Kohli, who was fielding along the boundary at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.