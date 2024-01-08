Watch: Star Sports Shares Virat Kohli’s Funniest Moments From SA vs IND Test Series

Virat Kohli, the well-known Indian cricketer, is famous for his energetic and strategic play on the field. In the recent India vs. South Africa Test Series, Star Sports, the official broadcaster, shared a fun video of Kohli's on-field antics, creating a buzz on social media.

Recognizing Kohli's lively presence, BCCI's broadcaster, Star Sports, posted a unique clip on their X handle, compiling memorable moments from the Test series. The series was crucial for India, aiming for their first Test series win in South Africa. Kohli, motivated to overcome past defeats under his captaincy, played with exceptional intensity.

One minute of #ViratKohli being Virat Kohli on the pitch 😂



Always entertaining us with & without the bat 😍#Cricket#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/eYRoiiKdj9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 8, 2024

Despite his animated on-field presence, Kohli maintained his batting form, standing out as the most composed Indian batter. Starting the series with a score of 38 in the opening Test, he followed it up with a notable 76 in the second innings, even though India faced a setback with a 1-0 trail after a heavy innings defeat.

In subsequent matches, Kohli continued to impress, scoring 46 in the first innings at Newlands in Cape Town. However, an untimely dismissal added a twist to the story. Despite the series ending in a draw, India's quest to win in South Africa remained unfulfilled.