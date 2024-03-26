Watch: Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka, Kids Vamika and Akaay After His Match Winning Knock for RCB Against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli shined with the bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday and led his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take a comfortable victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He played a superb knock of 77 runs off 49 balls, which includes 11 fours and 2 sixes. After winning the match, the cricketer was spotted talking to his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, Vamika and Akaay, on a video call from the ground. Virat also showcased his smartness, as he put his side of the camera on the bigger screen, not allowing ground camera capturing his family on the call. Before ending the call, Virat was also seen blowing kisses to his family and uttering a heartfelt 'I love you'.

Virat Kohli on video call with his family.



Look at his cute expressions 🫶🏼😭#ViratKohli𓃵#RCBvsPBKSpic.twitter.com/PEdIpdWwQR — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) March 25, 2024

After a poor show with the bat against Chennai, Kohli showed glimpses of his vintage stuff mesmerizing the Chinnaswamy crowd with his free-flow batting. The luck was on his side on Tuesday as he got dropped on 0 on the second ball of the innings but he didn't look back after that and stamped his authority over Punjab Kings' bowlers.The talismanic batter opened up on his knock in the post-match presentation where he expressed his disappointment about getting out before finishing the game."I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall, you have to understand the conditions as well. Wasn't the usual placid pitch. It was a bit two-paced. And I thought I need to play correct cricketing shots. Playing across the line wasn't working. Disappointed I couldn't finish the game. Was in the slot but sliced it to deep point. Not a bad start - playing after two months and getting into the tournament," Kohli said after he was named Player of the Match.

