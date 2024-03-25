Hardik Pandya Fan Gets Beaten Up by Rohit Sharma Fans During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match in Ahmedabad

A heated confrontation stole the spotlight during the 5th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, March 24, between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A violent clash broke out between supporters of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in Ahmedabad.

The GT secured a narrow 6-run victory against the MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans' captain and opening batter, Shubman Gill, registered his first victory as the skipper in this prestigious tournament.

Boos echoed as Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya faced backlash during the toss, having departed the Gujarat Titans unexpectedly after leading them for years. The 30-year-old all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma, who secured five titles for the franchise.

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) have shared a video multiple times. It can be seen that fans engaged in a physical altercation during the match, with two individuals grappling and exchanging blows for undisclosed reasons in the stadium stands, though some onlookers attempted to intervene and defuse the situation.

Hardik Pandya failed to make an impact with both bat and ball in the recent match. The 30-year-old conceded 30 runs in three overs without taking any wickets. The right-handed batter came in at No. 7 and scored 11 runs off four balls, including one four and a six.