Sunil Narine completes 500 wickets in T20 cricket

Cardiff [UK], July 8 : West Indies T20 star Sunil Narine completed 500 wickets in T20 format on Thursday.

Narine accomplished this milestone during his side's T20 Blast match against Glamorgan while playing for Surrey.

In his bowling spell, Narine took 1/34 in his four overs at an economy rate of 8.50.

In 460 T20 appearances across the world, he has taken 500 wickets at an average of 21.11 and an economy rate of 6.05. His best bowling figures are 5/19.

In 51 T20I appearances for West Indies, Narine has taken 52 wickets at an average of 21.25 and an economy rate of 6.01, with best bowling figures of 4/12.

He has also made 162 appearances for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, for which he has been a marquee player since 2012. He has taken 163 wickets at an average of 25.79 and an economy rate of 6.73. His best bowling figures are 5/19.

Narine has been a mainstay in T20 leagues all over the world like Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), The Hundred and International League T20 (ILT20).

The most wickets in T20 cricket are taken by legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (615 wickets), Afghanistan T20 star Rashid Khan (555) followed by Narine (500 wickets).

Surrey elected to bat first and posted 236/2 in their 20 overs. Laurie Evans (118 in 60 balls, 12 fours and six sixes) and Sam Curran (66 in 29 balls, one four and seven sixes) played some hard-hitting knocks for Surrey. Jamie McIlroy was the pick of the bowlers for Glamorgan with 1/33 in his four overs.

Chasing 237, Glamorgan was restricted to 171/8 in their 20 overs despite Sam Northeast (76 in 54 balls, nine fours and two sixes). Gus Atkinson (2/24), Curran (2/36) and Chris Jordan (2/26) were exceptional for Surrey with the ball.

