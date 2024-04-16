IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Rajasthan Royals maintained their first-place position in the IPL 2024 standings after a thrilling 224-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The KKR suffered their second loss in six matches, while the RR climbed to 12 points in seven games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Spot in Points Table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Struggles Continue

On Monday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad solidified their place in the points table by defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This loss extended RCB's winless streak to six games, placing them last in the standings.

Chennai Super Kings Strengthen Top-Four Position

The Chennai Super Kings secured their position in the top four on Sunday with a 20-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. This win marks their fourth of the season, and they currently sit third in the points table.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS INCHES AWAY FROM THE PLAYOFFS SPOT. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fLrUscdt0P — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2024

Here's the IPL Points Table for 2024 after the KKR vs RR game:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the KKR vs RR game:

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 Riyan Parag 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 Sunil Narine 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20 Sanju Samson 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 0 3 27 11 Rohit Sharma 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 0 28 15

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the KKR vs RR game: