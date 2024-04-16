IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Rajasthan Royals maintained their first-place position in the IPL 2024 standings after a thrilling 224-run chase against the ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2024 11:59 PM2024-04-16T23:59:43+5:302024-04-17T00:01:09+5:30

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Rajasthan Royals maintained their first-place position in the IPL 2024 standings after a thrilling 224-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The KKR suffered their second loss in six matches, while the RR climbed to 12 points in seven games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Spot in Points Table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Struggles Continue

On Monday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad solidified their place in the points table by defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This loss extended RCB's winless streak to six games, placing them last in the standings.

Chennai Super Kings Strengthen Top-Four Position

The Chennai Super Kings secured their position in the top four on Sunday with a 20-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. This win marks their fourth of the season, and they currently sit third in the points table.

Here's the IPL Points Table for 2024 after the KKR vs RR game:

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Rajasthan Royals76100120.677
Kolkata Knight Riders6420081.399
Chennai Super Kings6420080.726
Sunrisers Hyderabad6420080.502
Lucknow Super Giants6330060.038
Gujarat Titans633006-0.637
Punjab Kings624004-0.218
Mumbai Indians624004-0.234
Delhi Capitals624004-0.975
Royal Challengers Bengaluru716002-1.185

 

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the KKR vs RR game:

PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100504s6s
Virat Kohli772361113*72.2245147.34123514
Riyan Parag77231884*63.6197161.42032220
Sunil Narine66027610946147187.75112620
Sanju Samson77227682*55.2178155.05032711
Rohit Sharma661261105*52.2156167.3102815

 

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the KKR vs RR game:

PlayerMatInnsOvRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w5w
Yuzvendra Chahal7726217123/1118.088.341300
Jasprit Bumrah6624146105/2114.66.0814.401
Mustafizur Rahman5520183104/2918.39.151210
Pat Cummins662418993/43217.871600
Kagiso Rabada662419192/1821.227.951600
