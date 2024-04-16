IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Rajasthan Royals maintained their first-place position in the IPL 2024 standings after a thrilling 224-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The KKR suffered their second loss in six matches, while the RR climbed to 12 points in seven games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Spot in Points Table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Struggles Continue
On Monday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad solidified their place in the points table by defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This loss extended RCB's winless streak to six games, placing them last in the standings.
Chennai Super Kings Strengthen Top-Four Position
The Chennai Super Kings secured their position in the top four on Sunday with a 20-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. This win marks their fourth of the season, and they currently sit third in the points table.
Here's the IPL Points Table for 2024 after the KKR vs RR game:
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1.399
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0.038
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.234
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-1.185
Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the KKR vs RR game:
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.2
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|Riyan Parag
|7
|7
|2
|318
|84*
|63.6
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|Sunil Narine
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|Sanju Samson
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.2
|178
|155.05
|0
|3
|27
|11
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|6
|1
|261
|105*
|52.2
|156
|167.3
|1
|0
|28
|15
Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the KKR vs RR game:
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|3/11
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|6
|24
|146
|10
|5/21
|14.6
|6.08
|14.4
|0
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|4/29
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|Pat Cummins
|6
|6
|24
|189
|9
|3/43
|21
|7.87
|16
|0
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|6
|24
|191
|9
|2/18
|21.22
|7.95
|16
|0
|0