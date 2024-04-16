Watch: Sunil Narine's Wife Nandita Kumar's Heartwarming Reaction to Husband's Maiden T20 Century in KKR vs RR Match Goes Viral

Sunil Narine's maiden T20 century became an evening to remember for both the player and Kolkata Knight Riders fans at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Narine's explosive knock against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 match left the stadium buzzing, but it was his wife Nandita Kumar's reaction in the stands that truly stole the show.

Narine's innings was a display of power hitting, lighting up the Eden Gardens with his big sixes and boundaries. As he neared his century, the tension mounted, both on the field and in the stands. The KKR faithful erupted when Narine finally reached the coveted milestone with a boundary, and the cameras captured Kumar's epic reaction.

From the stands: Raw emotions from Sunny's biggest supporter!

The Kolkata Knight Riders shared the clip on their social media handles, and it has quickly gone viral. Fans are loving Kumar's unbridled joy and excitement, celebrating her husband's achievement.

This was Narine's first century in Twenty20 cricket. He also became the third KKR batsman to score an IPL century. Brendon McCullum achieved the feat in the inaugural IPL match in 2008, while Venkatesh Iyer hit a century in 2023.

IPL Hundreds for KKR:

Player Score Against Venue Year Brendon McCullum 158* RCB Bengaluru 2008 Sunil Narine 100* RR Kolkata 2024 Venkatesh Iyer 104 MI Mumbai 2023

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elected to field first in the 31st match of the 2024 IPL against KKR at Eden Gardens. The Royals currently lead the IPL standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767, having won five matches and losing one. Meanwhile, KKR sits second with eight points and a net run rate of +1.688 after five games, according to the RR website.