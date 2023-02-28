Middlesex sign South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj as their overseas recruit

Middlesex Cricket on Monday signed South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj for the first four months of the 2023 season. Maharaj will join Middlesex Cricket this season as their second overseas signing, joining fellow countryman Pieter Malan at Lord’s. He joins Middlesex having previously had stints in English cricket at both Lancashire and Yorkshire, in 2018 and 2019 respectively

The 33-year-old left-arm spinner will miss the opening two County Championship matches of Middlesex’s return to Division One, however, will then be available to play in the next eight four-day red-ball games and is available for the duration of the Vitality Blast competition.The South African made his international debut in 2016 and has since played 100 times for his country, making 48 Test appearances and 52 appearances in both white-ball formats, taking 206 international wickets in that time.