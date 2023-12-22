Every time you come, they play 'Ram Siya Ram': KL Rahul's fun banter with Keshav Maharaj goes viral!

KL Rahul in South Africa as the stand-in captain led a young Indian side to a memorable ODI series victory against the hosts. India rode on Sanju Samson's hundred to beat South Africa by 78 runs in the ODI series decider at the Boland Park in Paarl. During the game a funny incident occurred involving KL Rahul.

The incident took place in the 34th over of South Africa's batting innings when Washington Sundar had just gotten rid of Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj came to the crease. As Maharaj was taking his guard, the popular song 'Ram Siya Ram' from the film 'Adipurush' started playing at the Boland Park. As Maharaj was examining the pitch, Rahul behind the wickets couldn't hold himself and noted "Keshav bhia, every time you come, they play this song..."

Maharaj responded in positive saying, "Yeah." Rahul then asked him if they play when he comes to bowl as well and Maharaj response stayed the same. While the video of the funny exchange between the two cricketers is going viral, the video of the song playing in the background when Maharaj came to bowl has also surfaced.It was only the second time in 21 years that India managed to win a bilateral ODI series in South Africa.