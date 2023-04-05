New Zealand batter Tom Latham signs with Surrey for five County Championship matches

Surrey [UK], April 5 : Surrey County Cricket Club announced that it has acquired the services of New Zealand batter Tom Latham for five County Championship matches in June and July.

"Surrey has signed New Zealand batter Tom Latham for the five-county championships matches in June and July," said the club in a statement on Tuesday.

Latham's time with Surrey will begin on June 11 away against Kent and will conclude with the fixture against Somerset in Taunton on July 25.

Surrey Members will get a chance to see the New Zealander at The Oval on two occasions, first against Lancashire on June 25 and then against Nottinghamshire on July 10.

A derby against Middlesex at Lord's on July 19 rounds out his time with the Three Feathers.

Latham, son of former allrounder Rod Latham, made his international debut for New Zealand in 2012 and is the current vice-captain of the Test and ODI teams.

It was recently announced he would return to T20 action for New Zealand in April as Captain, his first T20 internationals since 2021.

In Test cricket, he has hit 5,150 runs in 74 matches at an average of 41.53 with 13 centuries and 27 fifties, whilst in First Class cricket he has tallied 10,385 runs in 147 matches at an average of 44.19 with 26 tons and 55 half-centuries.

Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "I am looking forward to welcoming Tom to The Oval. He is an international cricketer with a wealth of experience who will add to the quality of our batting lineup at a time when we are highly likely to lose players to England for The Ashes. As we look to build on the success of 2022, it is important we can bring in quality talent when we need it. I am confident Tom will be an outstanding addition to the squad of players we already have in place."

Tom Latham said: "I am thrilled to join Surrey this summer. I have really enjoyed my past experiences playing County Cricket and the challenge that English conditions bring. Surrey has a rich history and having the opportunity to play at one of the world's best cricket venues in The Oval is something I am relishing. I am looking forward to joining Rory, Gareth and the team and doing as much as I can to help them successfully defend the Championship this year," concluded the batter.

In the previous County Championship season back in 2022, Surrey finished as champions of division one. This year, they have been placed in the division along with Essex, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Warwickshire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor