Dan Lawrence leaves Essex to join Surrey for 2024 season

Surrey [UK], June 15 : English batter Dan Lawrence will join Surrey for the 2024 season, after agreeing on a three-year deal with the Club on Thursday, Surrey released an official statement to announce his arrival.

Lawrence made his first-class debut for Essex at the age of 17, after his debut he became the third youngest centurion in County Championship history with a knock of 161 against Surrey at The Kia Oval in 2015.

He has had a terrific run since his debut, he has nearly 6,000 first-class runs to his name, including 13 centuries. He also had the opportunity of representing England in 11 Test Matches.

He will be leaving Essex after spending more than seven years and as his journey comes to an end he is now looking for new challenges that lie ahead of him.

"It is with a heavy heart that I will be leaving Essex CCC at the end of this season. Essex is the county who taught me how to play the game, developed me as a person and allowed me to play the sport I love professionally," Dan Lawrence said as quoted by Surrey Cricket.

"I'm excited for the new challenges the 2024 season will bring when I take the field for my new team, Surrey CCC. At this stage of my career, I believe a move to the Oval offers a new challenge and would hugely benefit my own ambitions."

"Whilst an incredibly difficult decision, it is one that I am taking to continue my development as a cricketer. Surrey are an incredible club and I am really looking forward to joining up with Gareth, Rory and my new teammates, and helping to bring further success to South London," Lawrence signed off.

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, also reflected on Lawrence's departure, he said "I first saw Dan play as a 17-year-old when he scored 161 against us in just his second First-Class game, and it was obvious he had the potential to become a very special player. So, when a player of his calibre becomes available, the opportunity to bring him to the Club was something I was exceptionally keen to try and make happen."

"After just a couple of conversations it was apparent, he wants to fulfil his ambitions of being the very best player he can be and become an England regular in all formats. He felt making this tough cricket decision and moving to The Kia Oval would help and we will do all we can to support his aims."

"With the fast-changing landscape of the game, Dan adds genuine strength and depth to the Surrey squad and we look forward to seeing him show off his all-round skills over the coming years," Stewart signed off.

