Moeen Ali considering Test comeback following England Ashes call

New Delhi, June 6 All-rounder Moeen Ali is considering a proposal from the England cricket team to make a Test comeback for the Ashes series, which gets underway at Edgbaston on June 16.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format back in September 2021, has played 67 Tests, scoring 2914 runs and taking 195 wickets at an average of 36.66.

The team seeks his services as a replacement for the injured Jack Leach. The 35-year-old was called by captain Ben Stokes after fellow spinner Leach was ruled out, a BBC report said.

The 31-year-old Leach developed low back symptoms during England's Test victory over Ireland on Saturday. Later, a scan revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series.

Should Moeen choose to accept England's invitation, he would reunite with the squad before the first Test at Edgbaston, scheduled to begin on the 16th of June.

The report further said that Moeen has been given some time to make a decision.

Since his retirement from Test cricket, the all-rounder has continued to make notable contributions in the limited-overs set-up. Notably, he was part of England's victorious campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

