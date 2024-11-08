Mohammad Nabi, Veteran Afghanistan All-Rounder to Retire From ODIs after ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan's star allrounder Mohammad Nabi is all set to retire from ODI cricket after the upcoming ICCChampions Trophy in Pakistan. Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan confirmed the development to Cricbuzz on Friday. "Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire," Naseeb told Cricbuzz. "He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision. After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now," he added.

Nabi represented Afghanistan in their first ODI and made his mark by scoring a half-century on his debut against Scotland in 2009. He scored 3549 runs in 165 ODIs with an average of 27.30 and picked up 171 wickets as well. He played a major role in Afghanistan's rise to the top level of international cricket, playing in both their first One Day International in April 2009 and their first Test match in June 2018. He was also part of Afghanistan's first T20I team which played against Ireland on 1 February 2010 and became the fifth cap of Afghanistan national team in Twenty20 Internationals.

Nabi was also part of Afghanistan's first T20 World Cup team which played the 2010 ICC World Twenty20. He captained the side during their appearances in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Nabi has also played in numerous Twenty20 franchise tournaments and was the first player from Afghanistan to be selected in the Indian Premier League player auction. As of June 2024, Nabi holds a unique record of having been an integral part of Afghanistan side in defeating 45 different nations in across all international cricket.

