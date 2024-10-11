Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP in Telangana

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj officially took charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana on Friday, October 11. The Telangana government announced the Group-1 job for Siraj in July as a reward for his outstanding performance in cricket.

DSP MOHAMMAD SIRAJ..!!! 🫡



Many congratulations to Mohammad Siraj on assuming charge as 'DSP'. 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/igW8TcbwuS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2024

Siraj reported to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP). He was accompanied by Member of Parliament M. Anil Kumar Yadav and Congress leader Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi.

Read Also | Jaiswal, Siraj secure 'Fielder of the Series' medal following India's win over Bangladesh

His journey to the top has been remarkable. Despite making his debut for India in 2017, he faced a setback and lost his place in the team. However, through hard work and perseverance, he regained his spot and has since become an integral part of India's bowling attack across all formats.

The 30-year-old last played in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, where he claimed four wickets to help India secure a clean sweep. He is currently rested for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh but is expected to return for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting October 16 in Bengaluru.