Mohammed Siraj on Pahalgam Terror Attack: “Kill Innocent Civilians in the Name of Religion Is Pure Evil”

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 28 tourists dead and several others injured. Siraj shared a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account expressing grief over the tragedy. He called the killing of innocent civilians in the name of religion “pure evil” and said that no cause, belief or ideology can justify such brutality.

“This is a horrific and shocking terrorist attack. To target and kill innocent civilians is pure evil. No belief can justify such a monstrous act,” Siraj wrote. He added that the pain and trauma of the victims’ families is unimaginable and extended his deepest condolences. “May the families find the strength to bear this unbearable grief. We are truly sorry for your loss,” he added. Siraj also called for justice and demanded that the terrorists be found and punished without mercy.

Siraj has made an impressive return to form in IPL 2025 after being dropped from India's squad for the limited-overs series and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Playing for Gujarat Titans, Siraj has taken 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 23.58 and an economy rate of 8.84.

His standout performance came against SunRisers Hyderabad, where he recorded his best-ever IPL figures of 4 for 17 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with six wins from eight games. Siraj’s consistent performance has been one of the key reasons behind the team’s success.