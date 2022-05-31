Mominul Haque steps down as Bangladesh Test captain

Mominul Haque has resigned as Bangladesh's Test captain, following the team's series defeat at home against Sri Lanka.The southpaw started the year with a win over Tom Latham’s New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But from there on, the Tigers have gone downwards under his leadership.Mominul’s form with the bat dipped to a large extent as well. The left-handed batter said that lack of form made it tougher for him to lead Bangladesh at the highest level.

"When you play well, even if the team doesn't win, you are still in a position to motivate them. I felt that captaining a side is tough when I am not scoring and the team is not winning. I think it is best to quit the captaincy,” Mominul was quoted as saying."I feel I should focus on my batting. It wasn't a hard decision. A captain has to contribute, otherwise it brings a lot of pressure. The board president told me to stay on but I don't want to be the captain," he added.Back in October 2019, Mominul took charge as the skipper of the Tigers’ Test setup. Under him, the Tigers won three out of 17 Tests, losing 12 and drawing two.It has been learnt that Mominul met the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president, Nazmul Hasan Papon, after Bangladesh lost 0-1 to Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded Test series. Mominul has scored 3525 runs from 53 Tests at an average of 38.31 with 11 centuries and 15 half-centuries to show for his efforts

