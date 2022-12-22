BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Unadkat provides breakthrough; Shakib, Mominul guide hosts to 82/2 at lunch

Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque guided Bangladesh to 82 for the loss of two wickets against India at lunch on the first day of the second test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Shakib remained unbeaten on 16 while Mominul scored 23 runs looking determined to score big on his comeback. Jaydev Unadkat and Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with the wickets.

Bangladesh got off to a good start after opting to bat against India. Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan saw off the new ball and looked solid in the first hour of the play. They stitched a 39-run partnership for the first wicket.

They looked fluent and negated the early threat that the Indian bowlers offered on a tricky green pitch. The duo looked set for a big score but comeback man Unadkat kept probing to trouble the batters.

The left-arm pacer drew first blood for India as he bowled a beauty to produce the edge of Hasan which was pocketed by Rahul in slips.

Zakir Hasan's dismissal by Unadkat, who was making his Test debut, was the game's pivotal moment as the pacer got rid of the centurion from the last match for 15.

Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Shanto in the next over to land a double blow for the Bangladeshi team. The spinner caught him plumb in front of the wickets to send him back to the pavilion for 24 runs.

The third-wicket partnership between Shakib and Mominul ensured that the hosts do ot lose any further wickets.

Both teams will be satisfied with how they faired in the first session on a challenging surface with some grass. The Indian seamers were dangerous throughout their opening stint, but luck favoured the hosts as the ball landed in vacant spaces after finding the edge a couple of times.

Earlier, India made an unexpected change in the team as Kuldeep Yadav made way for pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 82/2 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 24, Mominul Haque 23*; Jaydev Unadkat 1/20) vs India

( With inputs from ANI )

