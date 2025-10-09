Fans Go Wild as MS Dhoni Lands in Madurai to Inaugurate New Cricket Stadium (VIDEO)

MS Dhoni Video: Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was greeted by a cheering crowd as he arrived at Madurai airport on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Dhoni landed in the city to inaugurate the newly built Velammal Cricket Stadium. Fans gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the former captain. Dhoni received a rousing welcome as he exited the terminal, escorted by officials and police staff. The 44-year-old appeared in a black t-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. Chennai Super Kings shared a video on their official Instagram handle.

Watch video here:

MS Dhoni's airport arrivals are always iconic. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Su3Vsi1ZUQ — ` (@WorshipDhoni) October 9, 2025

At the stadium, Dhoni was welcomed with a red carpet and fireworks. Fans continued cheering as he toured the venue in a buggy and played a few balls on the main pitch. The stadium, developed jointly by the Velammal Education Trust and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, cost around Rs 325 crore.

Big roar for MS Dhoni in Madurai International Cricket Stadium ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hS0S9GrOHj — ` (@WorshipDhoni) October 9, 2025

MS DHONI INAUGURATED THE INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM IN MADURAI. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wZgQvF7j8u — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2025

MS Dhoni at Velammal Cricket Stadium, Madurai 💛 pic.twitter.com/SexTEbpBGs — Prakash (@definitelynot05) October 9, 2025

The crowd response during MS Dhoni's speech 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UIA64NziYo — ` (@WorshipDhoni) October 9, 2025

A little boy touched MS Dhoni's feet in the stadium 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/eRc94Fl30D — ` (@WorshipDhoni) October 9, 2025

He was retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore in the uncapped player category before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Dhoni took over captaincy midway through the season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Dhoni had a tough IPL 2025 season. He scored 196 runs in 14 matches at an average below 25 and a strike rate of 135.17. Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history, with just four wins.

He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the honour. Known for leading India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, he remains the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.