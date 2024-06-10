Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale Dies Of Heart Attack In USA After India-Pakistan Match

Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Kale was in the USA when he passed away. He even attended the India against Pakistan T20 world cup contest at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Kale attended the match along with MCA office-bearers.

Apart from MCA president, Kale was entrepreneur, industrialist and angel investor. He was also reportedly a close friend of Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis.

Kale also served as a trustee for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India.

He was a successful first-generation business owner, entrepreneur, industrialist, and angel investor.

Driven by a vision to create new opportunities, he spearheaded numerous initiatives in the service business sectors both domestically and internationally.

Focusing on people development, new technologies, innovative business processes and strategies, overseas business, and India entry services, he collaborated with many private entities and government departments. He established close associations with numerous renowned business leaders and startup groups across various sectors worldwide.