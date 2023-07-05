Mumbai play host to iconic ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Following the spectacular space journey which launched the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour on 27th June, the tour celebrated its latest stop in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, attracting a host of dignitaries and cricketing personalities.

Among the esteemed guests were former Mumbai captain and cricket legend Milind Rege, former India pacer Raju Kulkarni and Nadim Memon, Honourable Cricket Secretary, Mumbai School Sports Association.

The event saw the participation of not only the faculty and staff of Bombay Scottish School but also students and cricket teams from various schools in Mumbai. The young cricket enthusiasts were delighted at the prospect of being up close with the iconic ICC Men's CWC 2023 trophy, creating a memorable experience for all.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated tournament which commences on 5 October, allows new and existing cricket fans from around the world to experience the excitement and fervour associated with the pinnacle event in international cricket. Through a range of vibrant and engaging activations both in India and beyond, the Trophy Tour provides a unique platform for cricketing legends, dignitaries, and cricket fans to come together around the coveted silverware and celebrate the sport that unites millions across the globe.

The World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England takes on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Host India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League.

India will open their campaign against Australia on October 5 at Chennai. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

Australia will take on South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow hoping for a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic meeting in the last edition ended in the Proteas' favour.

Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England clash against South Africa the next day in Mumbai.

The first semi-final will be held on November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

Full schedule of the Trophy Tour

June 27 to July 14: India

July 15 to July 16: New Zealand

July 17 to July 18: Australia

July 19 to July 21: Papua New Guinea

July 22 to July 24: India

July 25 to July 27: USA

July 28 to July 30: West Indies

July 31 to August 4: Pakistan

August 5 to August 6: Sri Lanka

August 7 to August 9: Bangladesh

August 10 to August 11: Kuwait

August 12 to August 13: Bahrain

August 14 to August 15: India

August 16 to August 18: Italy

August 19 to August 20: France

August 21 to August 24: England

August 25 to August 26: Malaysia

August 27 to August 28: Uganda

August 29 to August 30: Nigeria

August 31 to September 3: South Africa

From September 5: India.

