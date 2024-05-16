Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Sweep Through Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur Districts

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Several trees were uprooted due to the rains. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for some districts in the state today as well.

According to the Pune Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning with gusts of 50 to 60 kmph and rain with hail at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Ahmednagar districts today. There is also a possibility of heat waves in some places in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Hence, an orange alert has been issued for these districts.

A cyclonic circulation of lower-level winds is located over East Vidarbha and adjoining areas. Due to this, there is a possibility of untimely rains in some districts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in the remaining districts of Vidarbha except Buldhana, Washim, and Wardha today and tomorrow. While in most of the districts of Marathwada, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places along with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

Heatwave likely in Konkan

There is a possibility of heat waves in most of the districts of Konkan. Due to this, the weather is likely to be hot and humid. Hence, a yellow alert has been issued for all the districts of Konkan today and tomorrow. Out of these, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have been issued an orange alert today.

There is a possibility of thunder, lightning, and light rain at isolated places in some districts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada and some districts of Vidarbha on May 17. The wind speed is likely to be 40 to 50 kmph. Hence, a yellow alert has been issued for the above districts. There is also a possibility of thunder, lightning, and light rain at some places in the rest of the state. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places with thunder on May 18 and 19.