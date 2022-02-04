My dream is to play under MS Dhoni says, former Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya has expressed his desire to play under Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Sakariya is expected to be on the wishlist of multiple franchises in the upcoming mega auction."The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, can take my game to a different level. Dhoni is any bowler's dream and it will be surreal to play and learn under him. I would love to play under him if I get a chance. But of course, I will give my best in whichever team I go to," Sakariya said in an interview with News 9.

Sakariya impressed the who's who of the Indian cricketing spectrum with a productive IPL 2021 season with the Royals. Soon after, he was called up for the tour of Sri Lanka as part of the Indian team. Speaking of the Sri Lanka stint and his overall ambitions, the 23-year-old said that now that he has tasted blood, he wants to be the lead bowler for India in all three formats."Sri Lanka mein khelne ke baad sher k muh mein khoon lag jane wali baat ho gayi hai. (After playing for India against Sri Lanka, it is like a lion has tasted blood). I want to play for India for at least 10 years. I want to play Test cricket and pick wickets for India across formats. My ultimate dream is to be the lead bowler for India across formats," the youngster asserted.Sakariya will be in the pool of 590 players at the IPL 2022 mega auction.