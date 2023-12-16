Chetan Sakariya's name to be removed in BCCI's list of players with suspect bowling action

Day after Indian left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya's name was included among the seven players in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) suspect bowling action list, it has now emerged that the left-arm pacer is not listed among bowlers reported for a suspect action. Apparently, another player named Chetan was supposed to be included in the list instead of Sakariya in the section mentioned as ‘Reported not Banned’.“It was a sort of miscommunication and error, and Chetan has never been called, and he is not on that list. I understand that the name of a Karnataka bowler should have been there, and the IPL is addressing the issue. The franchises are also being duly informed,” Jaydev Shah, the president of SCA, told Cricbuzz.

When the list was put up, the officials at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) were surprised and then later contacted the BCCI for a clarification on the issue.Chetan, who had been released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the new IPL season, will be a part of the auction and will be looking to get his name on one of the team jerseys as well. He has a base price of INR 50 Lakhs.Apart from Sakariya, the list also included the names of Tanush Kotian of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Rohan Kunnummal of the Kerala Cricket Association, Chirag Gandhi of the Gujarat Cricket Association, Salman Nizar of the Kerala Cricket Association, Saurabh Dubey of the Vidarbha Cricket Association, and Arpit Guleria of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.2 players were also included in the ‘banned’ category with Manish Pandey and KL Shrijith, both from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) added in the list.



